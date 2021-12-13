State Street Corp Purchases New Position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 154,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camber Energy by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $1.10 on Monday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

