State Street Corp Takes Position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMED opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.36). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 163.48% and a negative net margin of 813.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

