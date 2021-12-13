Stewart Schaefer Sells 10,000 Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$25.15 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$273.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

