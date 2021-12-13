Stratos (STOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.47 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $32.47 million and $2.79 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,755,367 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

