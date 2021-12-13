Strs Ohio Buys 14,729 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

