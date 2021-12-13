Strs Ohio Has $7.50 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

