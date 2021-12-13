Strs Ohio Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,509,000 after purchasing an additional 434,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

