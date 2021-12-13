Strs Ohio Sells 12,887 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 47.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

