Strs Ohio Sells 14,956 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $138.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

