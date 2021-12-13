Strs Ohio Sells 3,045 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.24 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

