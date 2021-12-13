Strs Ohio Sells 41,710 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 322.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

