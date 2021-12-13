Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $103.45 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $103,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $80.04 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.