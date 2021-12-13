Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $112.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.37% of Aspen Technology worth $112,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

AZPN opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.