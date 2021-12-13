Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $110,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.32 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

