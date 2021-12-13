Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $87,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $216.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $218.89. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

