Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,718 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Bio-Techne worth $107,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $466.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

