Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 192,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Williams Companies worth $90,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

