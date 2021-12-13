Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,011 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $88,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $186.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.