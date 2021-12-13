SuperRare Price Down 23.3% This Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $107.11 million and $11.62 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

