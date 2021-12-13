Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $314,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

