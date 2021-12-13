Swap Trading Down 13.7% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $411,148.61 and approximately $160.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,490,706 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.