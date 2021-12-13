Swapcoinz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.63 or 0.07962936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.60 or 0.99747329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

