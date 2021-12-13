Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 1,801.7% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

SYNL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,649 shares of company stock worth $1,210,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synalloy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

