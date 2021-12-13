SYNC Network Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1,053.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00270677 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,536,813 coins and its circulating supply is 121,811,333 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

