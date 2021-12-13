Systelligence LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

