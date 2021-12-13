TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 101,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.