TCW Group Inc. Acquires 6,904 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

