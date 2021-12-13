TCW Group Inc. Buys 40,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 121.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $28.04 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.