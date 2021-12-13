TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,251 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cricut worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,823,885 shares of company stock worth $48,919,772 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several brokerages have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

