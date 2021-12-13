TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,767 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

