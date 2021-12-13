TCW Group Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

