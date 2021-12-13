TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.08. 1,129,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,113. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

