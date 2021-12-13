Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 9% After Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price was up 9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 28,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 380,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.