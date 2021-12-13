Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.54. 5,388,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,633. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

