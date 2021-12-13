Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

