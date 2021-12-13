Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded down $27.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,975.18. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,645.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

