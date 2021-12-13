Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

