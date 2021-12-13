Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.72. 16,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

