Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

