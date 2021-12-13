Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
Shares of TDS opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
