The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.81 ($49.23).

Shares of ALO opened at €30.93 ($34.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.11. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

