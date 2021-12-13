The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $12,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.