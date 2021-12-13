The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $12,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.