The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

