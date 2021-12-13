The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.