The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $44.60 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

