The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $44.60 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.