The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $104,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $151.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

