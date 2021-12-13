The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.03. 18,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

