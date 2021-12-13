Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,444 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

