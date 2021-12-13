Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $301.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.17.

