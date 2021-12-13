Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

