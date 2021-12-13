Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 49 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.71.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $350.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

